Ac?dc by whiskeyqueen29
Ac?dc

Bit of a fuzzy pic but it reflects how we all felt today in the rain/humidity! Lovely Sunday with lovely people ❤
8th August 2021 8th Aug 21

Lou

@whiskeyqueen29
