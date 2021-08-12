Previous
Slimming world by whiskeyqueen29
Slimming world

Started back on plan on Monday and feeling better already for it. Hopefully after this year of photos there's plenty of visible progress, 6 stone to shed!
12th August 2021 12th Aug 21

Lou

@whiskeyqueen29
