Bubbles by whitdaws
8 / 365

Bubbles

Some neighborhood kiddos randomly dropped off bubbles at the mailboxes with a sweet note that said “Don’t have troubles...blow bubbles!”
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Whitney Daws

@whitdaws
