Ouch! by wholelottabetsy
1 / 365

Ouch!

I burned my fingertip today doing something really stupid! At least I have this cute Miss Piggy jar to fill with ice water in which to soak...
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Betsy Charles

@wholelottabetsy
🚺 adult human female 😜 📍 STL, USA 🇺🇸 🐈 Cat mama Music lover 🎸🎶 🧸 Vintage toy collector 🤡🌈
