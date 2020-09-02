Previous
Next
Cat's POV by whoopsydaisywhimsy
2 / 365

Cat's POV

They like to lay in wait for someone to pass, always the third step down.
Then they murder your feet.

"Komorebi" but through window shades.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

Abigail

@whoopsydaisywhimsy
Student
0% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise