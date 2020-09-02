Sign up
Cat's POV
They like to lay in wait for someone to pass, always the third step down.
Then they murder your feet.
"Komorebi" but through window shades.
2nd September 2020
2nd Sep 20
Abigail
@whoopsydaisywhimsy
Student
365
iPhone 6
2nd September 2020 11:28am
dark
light
contrast
