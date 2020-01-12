Previous
seed pods by wiesnerbeth
seed pods

First hike of the year with Jack at Huntley Meadows. 73 degrees. Sunny. Wildlife spotted: bald eagle, great blue heron, northern shoveler duck, red-eared sliders, tadpoles. Unusual for January!
12th January 2020 12th Jan 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
