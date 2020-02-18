Previous
Next
but wait ... is that a finished quilt top? by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2415

but wait ... is that a finished quilt top?

The fat lady fights back by sewing into the wee hours of the morning.
18th February 2020 18th Feb 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
661% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise