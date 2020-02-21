Previous
it ain’t over till the fat lady sings by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2418

it ain’t over till the fat lady sings

Stayed up til 2:30 a.m. ripping, patching, quilting, and binding, but it is finished! On the road to North Carolina. Wedding tomorrow!
Beth Wiesner

