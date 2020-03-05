Previous
Next
steve has a leaf! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2430

steve has a leaf!

Quite the excitement in first grade today.
5th March 2020 5th Mar 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
666% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise