Photo 2458
making scallion pancakes day two
Possibly the best food we’ve made this week. Maybe the best food for the whole month. Wait it’s only the 2nd. The days in isolation are starting to run together.
2nd April 2020
2nd Apr 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
