making scallion pancakes day two by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2458

making scallion pancakes day two

Possibly the best food we’ve made this week. Maybe the best food for the whole month. Wait it’s only the 2nd. The days in isolation are starting to run together.
2nd April 2020 2nd Apr 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
