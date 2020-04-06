Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2462
avocado toast
. . . well avocado on toasted sourdough bagel with dill havarti, Peruvian yellow sauce, arugula, and flaky salt. Lunch is way more interesting during the quarantine.
6th April 2020
6th Apr 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details
Diane Owens
ace
Looks delicious!
April 7th, 2020
