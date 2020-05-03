Previous
Next
fabric for the may block of the month kits by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2489

fabric for the may block of the month kits

For the last nine months I’ve felt like that man in the old Dunkin Donuts commercial only for me it’s “time to cut the fabric.”
3rd May 2020 3rd May 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
683% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise