melissa’s bee garden

Dropped an iPad off for my friend Melissa. We felt like we were in some bad spy movie — I left the iPad on the porch with all its cords and the school paperwork along with some lemon marmalade and some tea, then ran back to the car and called her. She took the stuff inside and then put a bag on the porch for me — a book, a jar of canola oil, a bag of tea, and a can of LaCroix (limoncello flavor). Then she stood in the garage and I stood at the end of the driveway by the flowers and we shouted at each other for awhile. Life as we know it.