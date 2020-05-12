Sign up
Photo 2498
baking
Used some of my leftover sourdough starter to make Amish Friendship bread. I may have over baked it.
12th May 2020
12th May 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
