Previous
Next
finding the holy grail by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2506

finding the holy grail

Lily brought home “the good peanut butter cookies” — Resee’s. I had to pay her to share them. She actually checked her account before she let me divide them up. It’s every man for himself during the pandemic.
20th May 2020 20th May 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
687% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise