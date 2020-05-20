Sign up
Photo 2506
finding the holy grail
Lily brought home “the good peanut butter cookies” — Resee’s. I had to pay her to share them. She actually checked her account before she let me divide them up. It’s every man for himself during the pandemic.
20th May 2020
20th May 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
