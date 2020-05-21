Previous
cold spell by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2507

cold spell

Had to wear my winter coat in the office today. We have a bit of a war going on over the thermostat. I’m not on the winning side.
21st May 2020 21st May 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
