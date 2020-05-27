Previous
tea party — six feet apart by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2513

tea party — six feet apart

Neither one of us had been out of the house at all for at least two weeks so it was good to meet up for some lavender-lemonade tea.
27th May 2020 27th May 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
