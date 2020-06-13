Previous
waiting in line to get into trader joe’s by wiesnerbeth
waiting in line to get into trader joe’s

Good news: I was able to stock up on watermelon-mint tea and patio potato chips. It’s all about priorities.
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
