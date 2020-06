homemade pizza again

This pizza crust is my new favorite thing to make. I don’t know who Jim Lahy is, but his crust recipe is in two of the cookbooks I’ve been reading during quarantine. It’s simple to mix up and while it’s rising there’s plenty of time to take a nap. Last week I made it with ham, fresh mozzarella, and caramelized onions. Tonight I tried roasted potato and mushroom, bacon, Monterey Jack, and green onions. I wish I’d caramelized some onions and maybe added some ranch dressing. Next Monday . . .