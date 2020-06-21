Previous
Next
my birthday ice cream from jeni’s by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2538

my birthday ice cream from jeni’s

Sweet cream biscuit and peach jam ice cream AND the waffle cones were freshly made and still a little bit warm.
21st June 2020 21st Jun 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
Oh my, looks delicious! Happy birthday!
June 26th, 2020  
Beth Wiesner
@eudora It was soooo good — a special summer flavor. Thank you!
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise