Photo 2538
my birthday ice cream from jeni’s
Sweet cream biscuit and peach jam ice cream AND the waffle cones were freshly made and still a little bit warm.
21st June 2020
21st Jun 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane Owens
ace
Oh my, looks delicious! Happy birthday!
June 26th, 2020
Beth Wiesner
@eudora
It was soooo good — a special summer flavor. Thank you!
June 26th, 2020
