Previous
Next
new shoes by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2540

new shoes

23rd June 2020 23rd Jun 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
696% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane Owens ace
Cute! Look comfortable, too.
June 26th, 2020  
Beth Wiesner
@eudora My favorite shoes. I buy a new pair every summer.
June 26th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise