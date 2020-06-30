Previous
borders added by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2547

borders added

Doesn’t look that much different from yesterday. The white fabric for the borders is very thin. Not very happy with it but since I work by the “if you can’t tell from a running horse” theory, I’m going with it.
Beth Wiesner

