Photo 2568
indoor picnic
Made potato salad and hot dogs for dinner tonight — well, I made potato salad and Jack made the hot dogs and some brownies.
21st July 2020
21st Jul 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
