i’m starting to like my leftover projects more than their originals by wiesnerbeth
Took me ten days to make this — pretty fast for me. I’ve started thinking of it as my end of summer quilt journal. I quilted the titles of all the books I read over the last ten days (ten — but three of them were picture books), and quilted the names of all my kids, lists of some of the things I did (made jam, drank lavender lemonade) or saw (a goldfinch, wildflowers) or heard (frogs), and recorded some nature occurrences (full moon, hurricane). I made a playlist on Spotify of all the songs that had a connection to either one of the books I read, a patch of fabric, or I movie I watched while sewing (“The Last Jedi,” “Big Stone Gap,” “This Beautiful Fantastic”). There’s a line in the musical, “Quilters,” that talks about how much the quilt knows about the person who made it. I get that.
Beth Wiesner

I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
