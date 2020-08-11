mobile cataloging

Went in to school to switch out some boxes of books for cataloging. Planned my entire operation to coincide with my assistant’s Zoom meeting so I could avoid an interaction (we have different definitions of “social distancing”). I took my temperature, snapped on my mask and my gloves, then I packed up 8 boxes of books, stacked them into my little red wagon, and took two trips to the car, maneuvering the wagon onto the elevator, through the maze of furniture in the hallway (they were waxing the floors in the classrooms), and loaded them in the car. I was in and out in 30 minutes. Took me another 30 minutes to bring all the books inside the house and only sustained only one puncture wound. Felt like I was on Mission Impossible until I had to take a shower and a nap to recover and realized I was more like Mrs. Polifax than Tom Cruise. It was a rude awakening.



The good news? The whole heart-pounding adventure was a great test for the new all-natural deodorant I’m trying out — Schmidt’s Bergamot and Lime, you really came through for me.