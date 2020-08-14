Previous
time for a new project by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2592

time for a new project

Not really, but I had all this fabric laying around so I thought I’d cut some up before I put it away. It’s also giving me something to do while I watch this Hallmark movie in order to escape my real life.
14th August 2020 14th Aug 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
