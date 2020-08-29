Previous
Next
chopping up plums for batch no. 8 by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2607

chopping up plums for batch no. 8

29th August 2020 29th Aug 20

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
714% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jenn ace
Nice composition
August 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise