meadow grass

Walking with my friend Caiti after work today. We met a sweet 84-year old lady named Nadia who stopped to talk to us. She told us how much she misses her husband and that she visits him in the cemetery every week. We learned that she didn’t have a birth certificate because she was born in a war camp. She had a hard time walking, but she was going to the grocery store to give the manager a gift for his new baby. After we walked her to her car, she told us we were good girls (not going to lie, it gave me a little thrill to be called a girl along with Caiti, who’s only 27) and as Nadia was driving off she stopped and honked the horn to wave goodbye to us, like we were three girlfriends who just met for coffee. I really needed that walk today and that sign that my life is pretty good despite all the things happening right now.