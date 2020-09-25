Previous
postcard from my mom by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2634

postcard from my mom

She’s a little worried about the election.
Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
