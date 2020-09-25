Sign up
Photo 2634
postcard from my mom
She’s a little worried about the election.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
25th September 2020 8:21pm
