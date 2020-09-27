Previous
a lot of moving parts here by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2636

a lot of moving parts here

This block may be too fiddly for me. Of course, it would help if I could cut straight and sew an accurate quarter-inch seam. Only 29 blocks to go.
Beth Wiesner

