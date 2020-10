it was a close call, but we managed not to set the house on fire

When Jack was in 2nd grade, he and his cousin Shannon were cheated out of a black raspberry pie at an Amish livestock auction. This travesty frequently comes up in conversation, so my mom mailed Jack this pie (a poor substitute from Walmart, I believe) and the dynamite candle (which wouldn’t blow out) for his birthday. We don’t like to let a good story die over here.