a page from this week's read aloud
a page from this week’s read aloud

“Mrs. Peanuckle’s Bird Alphabet;” illustrated by Jessie Ford. Part of a series that I love. Reading this one to our kindergartners. The first graders are listening to the tree alphabet book during their “Tree Named Steve” project.
Beth Wiesner

I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
