Previous
Next
Photo 2638
a page from this week’s read aloud
“Mrs. Peanuckle’s Bird Alphabet;” illustrated by Jessie Ford. Part of a series that I love. Reading this one to our kindergartners. The first graders are listening to the tree alphabet book during their “Tree Named Steve” project.
29th September 2020
29th Sep 20
Beth Wiesner
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (1st generation)
Taken
29th September 2020 9:51am
