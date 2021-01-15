Previous
still not finished by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2746

still not finished

Trying to finish up the last two blocks before I start a year-long block of the month project at the end of the month. I would get more done if I deleted Two Dots from my phone.
Beth Wiesner

I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
