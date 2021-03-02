Previous
Next
molly yeh’s mom’s peppermint schnapps brownies by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2792

molly yeh’s mom’s peppermint schnapps brownies

Minus the schnapps. And with only half the peppermint. Apparently peppermint was problematic for someone in this house.
2nd March 2021 2nd Mar 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
764% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise