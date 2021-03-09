Previous
hanging up my sling by wiesnerbeth
Photo 2799

hanging up my sling

Still not totally healed, but getting rid of the sling is the next step.
9th March 2021 9th Mar 21

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
