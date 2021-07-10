Previous
not native to virginia by wiesnerbeth
not native to virginia

Found a dead Hercules beetle in the pool parking lot.
Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
