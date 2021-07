sewing on the porch

Finally making some progress on my Sarah Fielke block-of-the-month project — “Rainy Days and Sun Rays.” There are three more like this, plus four more with Dresden plates in the center (all in different states if doneness), and one last one with a bird and leaves that I haven’t started yet. I wanted to get caught up by the time I went back to work, but it’s not looking good so far.