tiger swallowtail caterpillar!

Spent four and a half hours yesterday with one of our phonics tutors, Angie, giving out number tags to car riders at school. Was telling her in the lull before we got started how I’d always wanted to see a tiger swallowtail caterpillar (not that I would mention this to just random people, but Angie has a butterfly garden at her house so it was a totally normal conversation. Ok even in typing this I realize how geeky this conversation sounds.). Any-who . . . today she called me at work to say this one blew out of the tree in her yard during the storm we had this morning and was crawling on her window. She brought him over in a little habitat an hour later. Angie is a butterfly genius so she knew he was ready to form his chrysalis. . . which he actually started a couple hours later. Unfortunately he started forming it right under the zipper on the butterfly habitat/container/home so now I can’t really get a good look at it. But still! I finally have a library pet for a few weeks until he emerges — even though I have to keep him in my office so my assistant doesn’t freak out. Definitely today’s joyful thing.