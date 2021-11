not quite grandma’s plum kuchen

I bought some plums back at the end of August, maybe beginning of September, intending to make a coffee cake my grandma used to make. Couldn’t find the recipe I’d written down and then forgot about the plums. Today I found them pushed back in the refrigerator and, shockingly, they were still good. The recipe still isn’t quite right, but not bad for two-month-old plums.