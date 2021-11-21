Previous
don’t frogs hibernate? by wiesnerbeth
don’t frogs hibernate?

Thought he might be dead. I wanted Nick to scoop him up and move him from the middle of the path and as soon as Nick touched him with the leaf, he hopped, and we jumped. I may have yelped.
21st November 2021

Beth Wiesner

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school teacher. I love to take pictures of flowers...
