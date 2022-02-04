Previous
watching the opening ceremony by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3131

watching the opening ceremony

I assigned every classroom a country to watch for the Olympics. The Library got Ireland. I have to say their uniforms are my favorite colors.
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
margonaut ace
I felt sorry for those poor women holding the country name signs over their heads for so long! Wonder how long they had to train for that one.
February 6th, 2022  
