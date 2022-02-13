Previous
snagged the last bag by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3140

snagged the last bag

Was expecting a snow day and had planned to make some cauliflower-spaetzle dish that Nick sent me the recipe for and sit on the couch with a quilt, watching the Olympics. No snow. Sorely disappointed. Ended up eating leftovers.
13th February 2022 13th Feb 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
