Previous
Next
kindergarten map project by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3152

kindergarten map project

In this map we travel from home to South Korea then North Korea, middle school, Saudi Arabia, and our school and finally end up in Pakistan. I think the library is over there on the left. I guess that’s where we go after Pakistan.
25th February 2022 25th Feb 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise