spring! by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3166

spring!

Trying to get back on a walking routine with our music teacher. Spent most of the walk trying not to get attacked by geese.
11th March 2022 11th Mar 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
868% complete

Diane ace
The crocuses are so pretty! Geese are another matter....
March 18th, 2022  
