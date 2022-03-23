Previous
where have these been all my life?! by wiesnerbeth
where have these been all my life?!

Tried really hard not to eat them all in one day. It was hard. Have tried to figure out if I could drive back to Springfield after work every day this week and buy five more packages. No luck so far.
marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Diane ace
I'll have to try them!
March 25th, 2022  
marie-elizabeth
@eudora I’m not a huge dried fruit fan so I don’t know what possessed me to buy them, but they were so good. Sweet and tart.
March 25th, 2022  
