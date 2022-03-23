Sign up
Photo 3178
where have these been all my life?!
Tried really hard not to eat them all in one day. It was hard. Have tried to figure out if I could drive back to Springfield after work every day this week and buy five more packages. No luck so far.
23rd March 2022
23rd Mar 22
2
0
marie-elizabeth
@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
3179
photos
8
followers
8
following
870% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Diane
ace
I'll have to try them!
March 25th, 2022
marie-elizabeth
@eudora
I’m not a huge dried fruit fan so I don’t know what possessed me to buy them, but they were so good. Sweet and tart.
March 25th, 2022
