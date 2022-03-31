Previous
feather center by wiesnerbeth
feather center

Have my first grade groups drawing feathers as part of their animal research project stations.
31st March 2022

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
