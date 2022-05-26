Previous
new plant in front of the school by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3242

new plant in front of the school

Been watching it’s progress all week while I stand out front waiting for late buses. Goldencup St.John’s Wort.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
