first attempt by wiesnerbeth
Photo 3251

first attempt

It’s been a long time since I got out my watercolors — two years at least. Thought I’d give it a try for Lily’s birthday. I had to use my watercolor pencils, but it came out better than I thought it would.
4th June 2022

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
Photo Details

margonaut
I love it! What a perfect birthday gift!
June 6th, 2022  
marie-elizabeth
@margonaut She liked it. I felt weird giving her something that I don’t really feel that I’m good at — I used to go to watercolor night with a couple or three friends who are overachievers. The instructor would always get to my painting and sigh. I never really got the hang of “just letting it flow.” Haha!
June 6th, 2022  
