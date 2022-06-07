Previous
blind taste-testing peanut butter cups! by wiesnerbeth
blind taste-testing peanut butter cups!

Best day ever! We tested 11 kinds and the overwhelming favorite was still regular old Reese’s.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
