poor little guy by wiesnerbeth
poor little guy

She was relentless in trying to capture him. Thankfully her mother made her put him back but not before he was probably scarred for life.
8th June 2022 8th Jun 22

marie-elizabeth

@wiesnerbeth
I am a mother (to three great kids), a quilter, a wildflower hunter, and an elementary school librarian. I love to take pictures of flowers...
